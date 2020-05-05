2020 Teapot Days Canceled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The annual Teapot Days has been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there's a chance of a smaller event later this year.

The city of Tea has announced Teapot Days for 2020 has been canceled. Teapot Days is the biggest event for the city each year and the entertainment scheduled was as strong as ever. Nashville country music artist John King, and Sugar Daddy were both scheduled to perform as part of the event. Also canceled are the Mighty Thomas Carnival, kids pedal pull, street dance, parade, and fireworks.

All hope is not lost though. According to the city website, Tea will be looking at hosting a smaller event later on in the summer. At this time, there are no details as to what the event would entail.

As a Tea resident over the last five years, Teapot Days has become one of our family's favorite events. Not having that this year will leave us feeling empty, and probably hungry due to not getting the annual fair corndog, but considering the situation, this doesn't come as a surprise. Hopefully, we will be able to have that smaller event later this year.

More information regarding the cancellation of Teapot Days can be found through the Tea city website.