2020 South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Polls

The first South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the 2020 season has been released with the Roosevelt Rough Riders as the favorite in Class 11AAA.

Roosevelt received 15 of the 18 possible first-place votes in the preseason poll. The Riders return a strong core of talent on both sides of the ball from last year's team. O'Gorman, who won the title in 11AAA last year, is picked third behind Roosevelt and Brandon Valley in the preseason poll.

Pierre, Canton, Winner, Viborg-Hurley, Canistota/Freeman, and Wolsey-Wessington were also picked as the favorites in each of their classes.

Games for Class 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B begin with Week 0 scheduled to be played August 21st. 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin to play in Week 1 on either August 28 or August 29.

The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

Roosevelt (15) 86 Brandon Valley (2) 67 O’Gorman (1) 55 Harrisburg 29 Washington 26

Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1

Class 11AA

Pierre (18) 90 Yankton 60 Mitchell 50 Huron 38 Brookings 20

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.

Class 11A

Canton (13) 81 Tea Area (3) 68 Dell Rapids (2) 58 West Central 29 Dakota Valley 19

Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.

Class 11B

Winner (14) 82 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 75 McCook Central/Montrose 37 Sioux Valley 33 St. Thomas More 29

Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.

Class 9AA

Viborg-Hurley (18) 90 T-2. Bon Homme 56 T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh 56 Deuel 38 Hamlin 12

Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2.

Class 9A

Canistota/Freeman (18) 90 Howard 64 Gregory 42 De Smet 35 Sully Buttes 19

Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.

Class 9B

Wolsey-Wessington (10) 77 Colman-Egan (6) 72 Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 51 Langford Area 29 Harding County (1) 18

Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1.