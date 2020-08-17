2020 South Dakota Prep Media Football Preseason Polls
The first South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll for the 2020 season has been released with the Roosevelt Rough Riders as the favorite in Class 11AAA.
Roosevelt received 15 of the 18 possible first-place votes in the preseason poll. The Riders return a strong core of talent on both sides of the ball from last year's team. O'Gorman, who won the title in 11AAA last year, is picked third behind Roosevelt and Brandon Valley in the preseason poll.
Pierre, Canton, Winner, Viborg-Hurley, Canistota/Freeman, and Wolsey-Wessington were also picked as the favorites in each of their classes.
Games for Class 11B, 9AA, 9A, and 9B begin with Week 0 scheduled to be played August 21st. 11AAA, 11AA, and 11A will begin to play in Week 1 on either August 28 or August 29.
The preseason South Dakota Prep Media football polls are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class ahead of the new season. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
- Roosevelt (15) 86
- Brandon Valley (2) 67
- O’Gorman (1) 55
- Harrisburg 29
- Washington 26
Receiving votes: Lincoln 6, Watertown 1
Class 11AA
- Pierre (18) 90
- Yankton 60
- Mitchell 50
- Huron 38
- Brookings 20
Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Douglas 5.
Class 11A
- Canton (13) 81
- Tea Area (3) 68
- Dell Rapids (2) 58
- West Central 29
- Dakota Valley 19
Receiving votes: Madison 7, Lennox 6, Sioux Falls Christian 2.
Class 11B
- Winner (14) 82
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (4) 75
- McCook Central/Montrose 37
- Sioux Valley 33
- St. Thomas More 29
Receiving votes: Webster Area 7, Elk Point-Jefferson 4, Mobridge-Pollock 3.
Class 9AA
- Viborg-Hurley (18) 90
- T-2. Bon Homme 56
- T-2. Lemmon/McIntosh 56
- Deuel 38
- Hamlin 12
Receiving votes: Platte-Geddes 9, Baltic 7, Arlington/Lake Preston 2.
Class 9A
- Canistota/Freeman (18) 90
- Howard 64
- Gregory 42
- De Smet 35
- Sully Buttes 19
Receiving votes: Warner 11, Britton-Hecla 7, Wall 1, Burke 1.
Class 9B
- Wolsey-Wessington (10) 77
- Colman-Egan (6) 72
- Dell Rapids St. Mary (1) 51
- Langford Area 29
- Harding County (1) 18
Receiving votes: Alcester-Hudson 15, Herreid/Selby Area 7, Corsica-Stickney 1.