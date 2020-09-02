2020 South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State Team Announced
The 2020 South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State Team has been announced with five players from the local area selected.
Class A coaches voted on the 2020 All-State selections. This year's group features Cole Hupke, Connor Knecht, and Jaxon Haase from Brandon Valley, Chase Mason from Harrisburg, and Reece Arborgast of Renner.
Rapid City Post 22 led the way with a total of five selections to the 2020 All-State team. Watertown, Pierre, and Brookings each placed one player to round out the list.
Here are the selections for this year's South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State team, along with individual stats.
Pitchers:
- Jake Goble - Rapid City Post 22 - 8-2 1.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 IP, 76K
- Chase Mason - Harrisburg - 6-1 50IP 84Ks. .974 ERA
- Cole Hupke - Brandon Valley - 7-2 46IP 74K 2.52 ERA
- Reece Arborgast- Renner - 6-4 73K's in 59.1 innings 1.534 ERA
- Dylan Richey - Rapid City Post 22 - 7-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 IP, 70K, 11BB
Catcher:
- Mason Evans - Watertown - .374 , 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 38 RBI
Infielders:
- Ryan Bachman - Rapid City Post 22 - .421 BA, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 51 RBI
- Dylan Richey - Rapid City Post 22 - .478 BA, 1.161 OPS, 29 RBI
- Garrett Stout - Pierre - 402, 1.146 OPS, 36 RBI, 11 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR
- Andrew Coverdale - Pierre - .413, OPS 1.118, 34 RBI, 10 2B, 5 3B, .980 fielding
percentage
Outfielders:
- Bransen Kuehl - Rapid City Post 22 - .412 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBI
- Connor Knecht - Brandon Valley - .407 - 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 47 RBI
- Rhett Zelinsky - Brookings - .519, 18 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 42 RBI
- Jaxon Haase - Brandon Valley - .342 - 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI
Enter your number to get our free mobile app