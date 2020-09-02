2020 South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State Team Announced

The 2020 South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State Team has been announced with five players from the local area selected.

Class A coaches voted on the 2020 All-State selections. This year's group features Cole Hupke, Connor Knecht, and Jaxon Haase from Brandon Valley, Chase Mason from Harrisburg, and Reece Arborgast of Renner.

Rapid City Post 22 led the way with a total of five selections to the 2020 All-State team. Watertown, Pierre, and Brookings each placed one player to round out the list.

Here are the selections for this year's South Dakota Legion Baseball All-State team, along with individual stats.

Pitchers:

Jake Goble - Rapid City Post 22 - 8-2 1.75 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 56 IP, 76K

Chase Mason - Harrisburg - 6-1 50IP 84Ks. .974 ERA

Cole Hupke - Brandon Valley - 7-2 46IP 74K 2.52 ERA

Reece Arborgast- Renner - 6-4 73K's in 59.1 innings 1.534 ERA

Dylan Richey - Rapid City Post 22 - 7-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 42 IP, 70K, 11BB

Catcher:

Mason Evans - Watertown - .374 , 7 2B, 1 3B, 5 HR, 38 RBI

Infielders:

Ryan Bachman - Rapid City Post 22 - .421 BA, 1.240 OPS, 6 HR, 51 RBI

Dylan Richey - Rapid City Post 22 - .478 BA, 1.161 OPS, 29 RBI

Garrett Stout - Pierre - 402, 1.146 OPS, 36 RBI, 11 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR

Andrew Coverdale - Pierre - .413, OPS 1.118, 34 RBI, 10 2B, 5 3B, .980 fielding

Outfielders:

Bransen Kuehl - Rapid City Post 22 - .412 BA, 8 HR, 42 RBI

Connor Knecht - Brandon Valley - .407 - 12 2B, 3 3B, 3 HR, 47 RBI

Rhett Zelinsky - Brookings - .519, 18 2B, 7 3B, 2 HR, 42 RBI

Jaxon Haase - Brandon Valley - .342 - 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 36 RBI