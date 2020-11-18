Six Sioux Falls area schools will have an opportunity to win a state volleyball championship this weekend.

O'Gorman, Washington, Roosevelt, Harrisburg, and Brandon Valley all qualified for the Class AA state volleyball tournament this season. Sioux Falls Christian enters the Class A tournament field as the top overall seed. Between them all, we had some great volleyball being played in and around town this year.

This is the first time in a few years that all three classes of volleyball will be played at separate locations. It has become normal for all three classes to be played at either the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls or at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City. Due to a previously scheduled event at the PREMIER Center, the volleyball classes were split up and placed in Brookings (AA), Watertown (A), and Huron (B) for 2020.

O'Gorman enters as the top overall seed in Class AA. The Knights will open with Harrisburg at noon on Thursday. At the same time in Watertown, Sioux Falls Christian (A) will open play against Madison, while Northwestern (B) plays Corsica-Stickney. The three top-seeds are heavy favorites entering this weekend.

All three days will see matches played at Noon, 2:00, 5:00, and 7:00. Championship rounds on Friday will be played at 5:00 and 7:00, and the championship game on Saturday night will be at 7:00.

Class AA (Brookings)

Thursday

12:00 PM: (8) Harrisburg vs. (1) O'Gorman

vs. 2:00 PM: (5) Aberdeen Central vs. (4) Washington

5:00 PM: (6) Brandon Valley vs. (3) Huron

vs. (3) Huron 7:00 PM: (7) Roosevelt vs. (2) Watertown

Friday

12:00 PM: Consolation 1/8 vs. 4/5

2:00 PM: Consolation 3/6 vs. 2/7

5:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #1 1/8 vs. 4/5

7:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #2 3/6 vs. 2/7

Saturday

12:00 PM: 7th/8th Place Game

2:00 PM: 5th/6th Place Game

5:00 PM: 3rd/4th Place Game

7:00 PM: Championship Game

Class A (Watertown)

Thursday

12:00 PM: (8) Madison vs. (1) SF Christian

2:00 PM: (5) Winner vs. (4) Hamlin

5:00 PM: (6) Dakota Valley vs. (3) RC Christian

7:00 PM: (7) Parker vs. (2) Hill City

Friday

12:00 PM: Consolation 1/8 vs. 4/5

2:00 PM: Consolation 3/6 vs. 2/7

5:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #1 1/8 vs. 4/5

7:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #2 3/6 vs. 2/7

Saturday

12:00 PM: 7th/8th Place Game

2:00 PM: 5th/6th Place Game

5:00 PM: 3rd/4th Place Game

7:00 PM: Championship Game

Class B (Huron)

Thursday

12:00 PM: (8) Corsica-Stickney vs. (1) Northwestern

2:00 PM: (5) Bridgewater-Emery vs. (4) Colman-Egan

5:00 PM: (6) Faulkton Area vs. (3) Chester Area

7:00 PM: (7) Hitchcock-Tulare vs. (2) Warner

Friday

12:00 PM: Consolation 1/8 vs. 4/5

2:00 PM: Consolation 3/6 vs. 2/7

5:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #1 1/8 vs. 4/5

7:00 PM: Championship Semifinal #2 3/6 vs. 2/7

Saturday

12:00 PM: 7th/8th Place Game

2:00 PM: 5th/6th Place Game

5:00 PM: 3rd/4th Place Game

7:00 PM: Championship Game