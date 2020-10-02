2020 South Dakota High School State Soccer Tournament Brackets

South Dakota's high school state soccer tournaments will begin on Tuesday, October 6 with multiple Sioux Falls area schools participating.

Play begins on Tuesday with the opening round for all classes. Class AA will play the quarterfinal round on Saturday, October 10, and semifinal round on Tuesday, October 13. Class A's semifinal round will be on October 10. All classes will play its state championship game on Saturday, October 17.

Roosevelt (5), Lincoln (6), O'Gorman (7), Washington (9), and Brandon Valley (12) qualified for the Class AA boys tournament. The Rough Riders will host Brandon Valley in the first round. Washington travels to Rapid City Central, while O'Gorman hosts Huron and Lincoln hosts Yankton.

SDHSAA

A Sioux Falls matchup highlights the opening round for Class AA girls. Roosevelt and Lincoln will meet in the 7/10 matchup at Howard Wood Field. Harrisburg hosts Brookings, Brandon Valley will play Sturgis, and O'Gorman and Washington will both head on the road.

SDHSAA

Will it be three years in a row that Sioux Falls Christian and Tea Area meet in the Class A boys' championship? The Chargers and Titans enter the tournament as the top two seeds. Sioux Falls Christian will play the winner of St. Thomas More/Belle Fourche, while Tea Area awaits either Vermillion or James Valley Christian.

SDHSAA

Much like the Class A boys, Class A girls could be on a collision course for a third championship meeting between West Central and Tea Area. West Central enters as the top seed and will play either Sioux Falls Christian or Dakota Valley. Tea Area will play Vermillion or St. Thomas More.

SDHSAA

Champions will be crowned on Saturday, October 17 at Tiger Stadium in Huron.