2020 South Dakota High School Football Semifinal Matchups

Semifinal night across South Dakota takes place on Friday, and prior history would suggest that we are in for a fun race to the DakotaDome.

From blowouts to walk-off victories, the quarterfinals across South Dakota high school football had a little bit of everything. Four of the seven classes saw at least one lower-seeded team advance to the semifinals. Other classes could have even started a conversation about needed the quarterfinal round.

Now semifinal night is approaching. For me, semifinal night in South Dakota is typically the most fun night of the year. The games are usually close, a few surprises take place, and normally there's a wild finish to a game or two.

Here's a look at each of the classes and the semifinal schedule.

Class 11AAA

Quarterfinal night was a breeze for Roosevelt and Brandon Valley. The Rough Riders defeated Watertown 49-6 while Brandon Valley downed Aberdeen Central 43-8. The other two matchups were a bit tighter. Harrisburg avenged a Week 9 loss to O'Gorman by turning around one week later and defeating the Knights 35-15 to advance to the semifinal round. Then, in the third meeting of the season, Lincoln and Washington came down to one final play with no time remaining.

Friday, November 6:

(5) Harrisburg @ (1) Roosevelt (6:00)

(3) Lincoln @ (2) Brandon Valley (TBD)

Class 11AA

There wasn't a lot of surprise in 11AA from the opening round. Brookings cruised to a 45-0 win over Spearfish. Huron went to Sturgis and knocked down the Scoopers 20-14. Yankton started slowly in the first quarter and then flew by Douglas 41-7. Pierre and Mitchell played a tightly contested game until Pierre pulled away with a 34-27 win.

Friday, November 6:

(5) Huron @ (1) Brookings (7:00)

(3) Pierre @ (2) Yankton (7:00)

Class 11A

Tea Area advanced to the semifinal round following a forfeit from Lennox. Madison had no issues with Dakota Valley picking up a road 40-7 victory. The other side of the bracket proved to be a bit tougher as Canton defeating Milbank 21-10 and West Central over Dell Rapids 16-14.

Friday, November 6:

(5) Madison @ (1) Tea Area (TBD)

(3) West Central @ (2) Canton (7:00)

Class 11B

All four teams that advanced to the semifinals in Class 11B had no issues in the quarterfinals. Better yet, the lowest margin of victory in the quarterfinal round was 11 points. The upcoming semifinal round should be an amazing night of football in 11B.

Friday, November 6:

(4) Sioux Valley @ (1) Winner (7:00)

(3) Mobridge-Pollock @ (2) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (6:00)

Class 9AA

The top two seeds cruised to victories last week as Viborg-Hurley defeated Rapid City Christian 58-6 and Hamlin beat Arlington/Lake Preston 50-0. Platte-Geddes won a tight game against Hanson 17-8, while Lemmon/McIntosh was able to hold off Florence/Henry 28-22 to advance forward.

Friday, November 6:

(4) Platte-Geddes @ (1) Viborg-Hurley (TBD)

(3) Lemmon/McIntosh @ (2) Hamlin (TBD)

Class 9A

Three undefeated teams remain in Class 9A heading into the semifinal round. Howard, Wall, and Warner all advanced forward keeping their undefeated seasons alive. One team will suffer its first loss this week though as Warner and Wall will meet. Canistota-Freeman (8-1) shutout Phillip 50-0 to get another shot at Howard. Canistota-Freeman lost to Howard in the regular season 16-14 in 3OT.

Friday, November 6

(4) Canistota/Freeman @ (1) Howard (7:00)

(3) Warner @ (2) Wall (6:30 CT/5:30 MT)

Class 9B

Here's what you need to know about the quarterfinal round in Class 9B. The teams that advanced to the semifinals won by a combined score of 162-34. Dell Rapids St. Mary was the only team that was a lower seed to advance forward with a 40-22 win over Faith.

Friday, November 6

(5) Dell Rapids St. Mary @ (1) Kadoka Area (TBD)

(3) Wolsey-Wessington @ (2) Herreid/Selby Area (TBD)