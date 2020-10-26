2020 South Dakota High School Football Quarterfinal Matchups

The road to the DakotaDome in Vermillion is underway! All classes will play the quarterfinal round on Thursday, October 29.

While 2020 has thrown us many curveballs and twists, what hasn't stopped is high school football in South Dakota. This week teams from around the state will continue to march towards a state championship.

11AAA

Sioux Falls Roosevelt claimed the top seed in the 11AAA playoffs after a perfect 7-0 season. The Rough Riders will host Watertown at Howard Wood Field on Thursday night.

(8) Watertown @ (1) Roosevelt

(5) Harrisburg @ (4) O'Gorman

(7) Aberdeen Central @ (2) Brandon Valley

(6) Washington @ (3) Lincoln

11AA

Brookings grabbed the top seed in Class 11AA after a huge 41-0 win over Yankton last Friday night. The Bobcats finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.

(8) Spearfish @ (1) Brookings

(5) Huron @ (4) Sturgis Brown

(7) Douglas @ (2) Yankton

(6) Mitchell @ (3) Pierre

Class 11A

Tea Area was given a scare on the final night of the regular season after going to double overtime with Dell Rapids. The Titans still pulled off the 26-20 win to clinch the top seed. Dell Rapids will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.

(8) Lennox @ (1) Tea Area

(5) Madison @ (4) Dakota Valley

(7) Milbank @ (2) Canton

(6) Dell Rapids @ (3) West Central

Class 11B

Only one lower seed pulled off a victory last week in the first round of the 11B playoffs. McCook Central/Montrose defeated Stanley County to advance to play Winner in the quarterfinals. Five teams enter the quarterfinal round after shutout wins in the first round.

(9) McCook Central/Montrose @ (1) Winner

(5) Elk Point-Jefferson @ (4) Sioux Valley

(7) Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central @ (2) Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

(6) St. Thomas More @ (3) Mobridge-Pollock

Class 9AA

No major upsets occurred in the opening round of 9AA. In the region setting, Florence/Henry (3) defeated Deuel (2) to advance. Florence/Henry was the only low seed to win in the first round.

(8) Rapid City Christian @ (1) Viborg-Hurley

(5) Hanson @ (4) Platte-Geddes

(7) Arlington/Lake Preston @ (2) Hamlin

(6) Florence/Henry @ (3) Lemmon/McIntosh

9A

There wasn't much competition in the opening round for 9A. Castlewood pulled off a road playoff win over Gregory 32-14 to move on. The rest of the first-round featured a margin of victory by 14 or more points.

(8) Castlewood @ (1) Howard

(5) Phillip @ (4) Canistota/Freeman

(7) Lyman @ (2) Wall

(6) Ipswich/Edmunds Central @ (3) Warner

9B

Two teams were forced to forfeit the opening round in Class 9B. Dell Rapid St. Mary and Corsica-Stickney both advanced following forfeits by Bison and Estelline/Hendricks.

(8) Scotland @ (1) Kadoka Area

(5) Dell Rapids St. Mary @ (4) Faith

(7) Colman-Egan @ (2) Herreid/Selby Area

(6) Corsica-Stickney @ (3) Wolsey-Wessington