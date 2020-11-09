For the first time in 17 years, a Sioux Falls school will not be playing in the championship game of the highest class of football in South Dakota.

Brandon Valley and Harrisburg both advanced to the 11AAA championship game following wins over Sioux Falls schools in the semifinal round. The Lynx defeated Lincoln 55-28 while Harrisburg knocked down #1 Roosevelt 21-19.

Yes, my co-worker, Jeff would still consider this a "Sioux Falls" championship, but this is the first time that the highest class of high school football in South Dakota will not feature a school titled "Sioux Falls" since 2003. 2003's AA Championship game featured Aberdeen Central and Spearfish.

Tea Area and Canton will meet for the 11A Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Titans defeated Madison 37-14 to advance while Canton held on to defeat West Central 14-6.

Other local Sioux Falls area schools to advance include Dell Rapids St. Mary (9B) and Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (11B). Dell Rapids St. Mary will play on Thursday afternoon while Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan will take the field on Friday afternoon.

All of the championship games will be played in Vermillion at the DakotaDome. Tickets are currently being sold to the schools that qualified, and the SDHSAA has announced that it will update the ticket policy later on Monday (November 9) due to high demand.

Thursday, November 12

11:00 AM - Class 9AA: #2 Hamlin (11-0) vs. #4 Platte-Geddes (11-0)

3:00 PM - Class 9B: #3 Wolsey-Wessington (9-1) vs. #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-2)

7:00 PM - Class 9A: #3 Warner (10-0) vs. #4 Canistota/Freeman (10-1)

Friday, November 13

2:00 PM - Class 11B: #1 Winner (10-0) vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (11-0)

7:00 PM - Class 11AA: #1 Brookings (11-0) vs. #3 Pierre (8-2)

Saturday, November 14

2:00 PM - Class 11A: #1 Tea Area (10-0) vs. #2 Canton (8-2)

7:00 PM - Class 11AAA: #2 Brandon Valley (8-1) vs. #5 Harrisburg (7-3)