2020 South Dakota High School All-State Soccer Teams Announced
39 Sioux Falls area soccer athletes have been honored by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association.
The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has picked its selections for the 2020 All-State Soccer Teams. Both Class AA and Class A were represented with teams selected for both boys and girls.
Half of the selections for the All-State Teams came from the larger Sioux Falls area. This includes the three Sioux Falls public schools, O'Gorman, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Tea, and West Central. Those east river schools accounted for all four state championships this season as well.
2020 South Dakota High School All-State Soccer Teams
Class A Girls
First Team
- Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley
- Paige Sterud, Garretson
- Ava Schock, SF Christian
- Moriah Harrison, SF Christian
- Vivian Hurd, St. Thomas More
- Brooke Deckert, Tea Area
- Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion
- Megan Brady, Vermillion
- Jada VanOverbeke, West Central
- Rylee Haldeman, West Central
- Cambell Fischer (GK), West Central
Honorable Mentions
- Aftyn Murray, Tea Area
- Annika Quamen, Tea Area
- Tessa VanOverbeke, West Central
- Lily Sidel, West Central
- Ivey Winckler (GK), Dakota Valley
Class A Boys
First Team
- Josiah Trimble, Belle Fourche
- Eli Gillett, SF Christian
- Chris Oostra, SF Christian
- Tyler Prins, SF Christian
- Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian
- Sam Evans, St. Thomas More
- Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area
- Tyler Duffy, Tea Area
- Noah McKinney, Tea Area
- Jakob Dobney, Vermillion
- Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion
Honorable Mention
- Gavin Haggerty, Freeman Academy
- Brennen Hood, James Valley Christian
- A.J. Bauer, SF Christian
- Al Brazones, SF Christian
- Trever Sandersfeld, Tea Area
- Noah Gilbertson, Vermillion
Class AA Girls
First Team
- Megan Fastenau, Aberdeen Central
- Julia Schriver, Aberdeen Central
- Tyrese Zacher, Brandon Valley
- Kiah Pieters, Harrisburg
- Morgan Sullivan, RC Central
- Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens
- Taylor Wit, RC Stevens
- Avery Nelson, Lincoln
- Sierra Barkus, O'Gorman
- Macie Haggerty, Roosevelt
- Caroline Titze (GK), Mitchell
Second Team
- Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central
- Mya Chan, Brandon Valley
- Julia Kreutner, Brandon Valley
- Hailee Christensen, Harrisburg
- Kamara Jager, RC Central
- Riley Schad, RC Stevens
- Lauren Merkley, Lincoln
- Auburn Brenner, O'Gorman
- Allison Tschetter, O'Gorman
- Halle Miller, Roosevelt
- Katie Spicer (GK), Roosevelt
Class AA Boys
First Team
- Dawson Carda, Aberdeen Central
- Ross Moriarty, RC Stevens
- Zack Williams, RC Stevens
- Riley Aarbo, O'Gorman
- Patryk Stys, O'Gorman
- Paxon Fleming, Roosevelt
- Andrew Dickens, Washington
- Bridger Roberdeau, Spearfish
- Kale Dennis, Sturgis
- Alex Kowalski, Watertown
- Cameron Ahartz (GK), Pierre
Second Team
- El Gawku Poe, Aberdeen Central
- Luke Burch, Brandon Valley
- Eduardo Trujillo-Cordova, Huron
- Jaden Stephens, RC Central
- Damon Lushbough, RC Stevens
- Carson Woods, Lincoln
- Abiaza Kane, Roosevelt
- Ben Wise, Spearfish
- Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown
- Christian Budig, Yankton
- Ayden Spicer (GK), Brandon Valley