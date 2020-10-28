2020 South Dakota High School All-State Soccer Teams Announced

39 Sioux Falls area soccer athletes have been honored by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association.

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has picked its selections for the 2020 All-State Soccer Teams. Both Class AA and Class A were represented with teams selected for both boys and girls.

Half of the selections for the All-State Teams came from the larger Sioux Falls area. This includes the three Sioux Falls public schools, O'Gorman, Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Tea, and West Central. Those east river schools accounted for all four state championships this season as well.

2020 South Dakota High School All-State Soccer Teams

Class A Girls

First Team

Rylee Rosenquist, Dakota Valley

Paige Sterud, Garretson

Ava Schock, SF Christian

Moriah Harrison, SF Christian

Vivian Hurd, St. Thomas More

Brooke Deckert, Tea Area

Lexi Plitzuweit, Vermillion

Megan Brady, Vermillion

Jada VanOverbeke, West Central

Rylee Haldeman, West Central

Cambell Fischer (GK), West Central

Honorable Mentions

Aftyn Murray, Tea Area

Annika Quamen, Tea Area

Tessa VanOverbeke, West Central

Lily Sidel, West Central

Ivey Winckler (GK), Dakota Valley

Class A Boys

First Team

Josiah Trimble, Belle Fourche

Eli Gillett, SF Christian

Chris Oostra, SF Christian

Tyler Prins, SF Christian

Tyson Reitsma, SF Christian

Sam Evans, St. Thomas More

Ryan Del Monaco, Tea Area

Tyler Duffy, Tea Area

Noah McKinney, Tea Area

Jakob Dobney, Vermillion

Hari Kadarkaraisamy, Vermillion

Honorable Mention

Gavin Haggerty, Freeman Academy

Brennen Hood, James Valley Christian

A.J. Bauer, SF Christian

Al Brazones, SF Christian

Trever Sandersfeld, Tea Area

Noah Gilbertson, Vermillion

Class AA Girls

First Team

Megan Fastenau, Aberdeen Central

Julia Schriver, Aberdeen Central

Tyrese Zacher, Brandon Valley

Kiah Pieters, Harrisburg

Morgan Sullivan, RC Central

Bresha Keegan, RC Stevens

Taylor Wit, RC Stevens

Avery Nelson, Lincoln

Sierra Barkus, O'Gorman

Macie Haggerty, Roosevelt

Caroline Titze (GK), Mitchell

Second Team

Taryn Hettich, Aberdeen Central

Mya Chan, Brandon Valley

Julia Kreutner, Brandon Valley

Hailee Christensen, Harrisburg

Kamara Jager, RC Central

Riley Schad, RC Stevens

Lauren Merkley, Lincoln

Auburn Brenner, O'Gorman

Allison Tschetter, O'Gorman

Halle Miller, Roosevelt

Katie Spicer (GK), Roosevelt

Class AA Boys

First Team

Dawson Carda, Aberdeen Central

Ross Moriarty, RC Stevens

Zack Williams, RC Stevens

Riley Aarbo, O'Gorman

Patryk Stys, O'Gorman

Paxon Fleming, Roosevelt

Andrew Dickens, Washington

Bridger Roberdeau, Spearfish

Kale Dennis, Sturgis

Alex Kowalski, Watertown

Cameron Ahartz (GK), Pierre

Second Team

El Gawku Poe, Aberdeen Central

Luke Burch, Brandon Valley

Eduardo Trujillo-Cordova, Huron

Jaden Stephens, RC Central

Damon Lushbough, RC Stevens

Carson Woods, Lincoln

Abiaza Kane, Roosevelt

Ben Wise, Spearfish

Jaxson Fiechtner, Watertown

Christian Budig, Yankton

Ayden Spicer (GK), Brandon Valley