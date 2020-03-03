2020 South Dakota Class AA SoDak16 Matchups Announced

The SoDak16 for Class AA girls and boys takes place this weekend with winners moving on to the state tournament in Sioux Falls.

Following the conclusion of the regular season for Class AA last night, the matchups have been set for the SoDak16. The girls will play on Friday night and the boys will play on Saturday. Winners will advance to play at the combined state tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Highlighted girls games include top seed O'Gorman hosting Douglas, Spearfish coming to the east side of the state to face Lincoln, and Washington playing at home against Mitchell. ESPN 99.1 will have coverage of the Mitchell/Washington game starting at 6:00 PM on Friday night.

2020 Class AA Girls SoDak16 Bracket

Saturday could be chaotic when it comes to Class AA boys. Multiple teams that will be playing the SoDak16 games on the road will have a chance to pull an upset. Class AA has been proven to be wide open all season long, and this will be the first year in the SoDak16 format in which we can claim that multiple games should be close.

Watertown (two wins over Brandon Valley and one win over Yankton) comes to Sioux Falls to play O'Gorman. Mitchell (who defeated O'Gorman on February 18) gets a return game against Roosevelt. The Rough Riders beat Mitchell by seven on February 13. Rapid City Central will make the cross-state trek to play Lincoln, while Spearfish will do the same against Washington. ESPN 99.1 is scheduled to have coverage of the Rapid City Central/Lincoln game at 5:00 PM on Saturday night.

2020 Class AA Boys SoDak16 Bracket

All SoDak16 games will have an admission charge of $7 for adults and $5 for students. Activity passes do not grant access to SoDak16 games. Tickets for each game are available online and will also be available for purchase at the door the day of the event.

The combined Class AA state basketball tournament takes place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 19-21. Tickets are available now.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app