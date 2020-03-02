The 2020 South Dakota Class AA high school state basketball tournament takes place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 19-21.

Tickets are now available for the entire tournament. This will be the final year of the combined tournament format with the girl's and boy's games alternating throughout the day.

All-session tickets are available for $45 for adults and $30 for students. All-session tickets allow fans entry into all three days of the tournament and access to all games. Single-session tickets are also on sale for $15 for adults and $10 for students. Single-session tickets are for a single day and still allow access to all games in both the PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster or at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office. All seats are general admission.

