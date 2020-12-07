2020 South Dakota Class AA All-State Volleyball Team Announced

The South Dakota High School Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2020 Class AA All-State Volleyball Team.

This year's all-state selections include many athletes from the Sioux Falls metro area. 2020 champions O'Gorman placed two on the first-team including Bergen and Raegen Reilly. Sioux Falls Washington's Sydni Schetnan and Lincoln's Brynn Kirsch join the Reilly sisters as first-team members.

Brandon Valley, Harrisburg, Roosevelt, and another Washington Warrior highlight this year's 2nd team. In total, eight of the 14 players picked on both teams are from the greater Sioux Falls area.

Here is the list of the 2020 South Dakota Class AA All-State Volleyball Teams selected by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association courtesy of DRGNews.

First Team

Bergen Reilly, O’Gorman, 6-1, so., S-RS (359 kills, 30 aces, 3 solo and 51 block assists, 222 digs)

Brooklyn Kusler, Aberdeen Central, 6-0, sr., MH (430 kills, 30 aces, 10 solo and 16 block assists, 278 digs)

Maggie Heesch, Watertown, 6-0 sr., MH (331 kills, 40 aces, 23 solo and 53 block assists, 131 digs)

Raegen Reilly, O’Gorman, 5-10, sr., S (117 kills, 34 aces, 230 digs, 692 assists)

Sydni Schetnan, SF Washington, 6-5, sr., OH-RH (224 kills, 22 solo and 25 block assists, 57 digs)

Tenley Buddenhagen, Huron, 5-5, sr., S (63 kills, 43 aces, 216 digs, 551 assists)

Brynn Kirsch, Lincoln, 5-9, jr., L (27 aces and 490 digs, surpassed 1,000 career digs)

Second Team

Brooklyn Grage, Brandon Valley, 6-1, sr., OH (249 kills, 37 aces, 222 digs)

Abby Meister, Harrisburg, 5-6, jr., OH (202 kills, 78 aces, 12 block assists, 330 digs)

Elizabeth Denevan, SF Roosevelt, 5-6, jr., S (71 kills,27 aces, 137 digs, 527 assists)

Hannah Keil, Aberdeen Central, 5-10, sr., OH (261 kills, 35 aces, 14 solo and 19 block assists, 220 digs)

Libby Rounds, Huron, 5-10, sr., MB (107 kills, one solo block and 28 block assists)

Joslyn Richardson, SF Washington, 5-8, so., OH-RH (175 kills, 42 aces, 206 digs, 41 assists)

Jadyn Hoftiezer, Watertown, 5-6, sr., OH (269 kills, 30 aces, six solo and 20 block assists, 381 digs)

To see the selections for Class A and Class B, click here.