2020 South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team Announced

Out of the 36 athletes selected on the South Dakota Class 11AAA All-State Football Team, 28 of them are from the Sioux Falls metro area.

The South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association has announced its selections for the 2020 All-State Football Teams. Class 11AAA is heavy on selections from the Sioux Falls schools and extending out to our friends in Brandon Valley and Harrisburg.

2020 champions Brandon Valley leads all schools with six selections to this year's list. Tate Johnson, Jaxen Mullet, Joe Kolbeck, Parker Reed, Damion Schunke, and Noah Thompson were all placed on the first-team list. Johnson has also been named the 11AAA All-American for the season.

Roosevelt, Washington, and Harrisburg each placed five on the first-team list. Lincoln added another four, while O'Gorman had three this season.

Below is the full list of the 11AAA selections as provided by DRGNews:

11AAA

QB: Tommy Thompson (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln

TE/FB/H BACK: Austin Vigants (SR), Brandon Valley; Luke Smith (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln

RB: Joe Turay (SR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Tate Johnson (SR), Brandon Valley; Isaiah Robinson (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln

WR: Tyler Feldkamp (SR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Dawson Schmidt (SR), Watertown; Ethyn Rollinger (SR), Harrisburg

OL: Ethan Rogich (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Aiden Brink (JR), Sioux Falls Washington; Ethan Headlee (SR), Harrisburg; Jaxen Mullet (SR), Brandon Valley; Reece Burckhard (SR), Aberdeen Central; Sam Kohls (SR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt

ATHLETE: Jack Teigen (SR), Harrisburg; Josh Piper (JR), Sioux Falls Washington; Joe Kolbeck (SR), Brandon Valley; Sam Stukel (SR), O’Gorman

DL: Cameron Jones (JR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Tyler Dean (SR), Watertown; Parker Reed (SR), Brandon Valley; Aaron Thomas (SR), Sioux Falls Washington; David Alpers (JR), O’Gorman

LB: Damion Schunke (JR), Brandon Valley; Cade Larson (JR), Harrisburg; Randolph Kpai (SR), Sioux Falls Washington; Jaden Feterl (SR), Sioux Falls Washington; Jacob Schwab (SR), O’Gorman

DB: Tucker Large (SR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Kale Stevenson (SR), Watertown; Noah Thompson (JR), Brandon Valley; Hunter Lemer (SR), Aberdeen Central; Kamen Hudson (SR), Harrisburg

SPECIAL TEAMS: Joey Hughes (SR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Ty Schafer (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln

ALL-AMERICAN: Tate Johnson (SR), Brandon Valley

HONORABLE MENTION: Jacob Knuth (SR), Harrisburg; Carter Hogg (SR), Aberdeen Central; Peyton Carroll (JR), Brandon Valley; Jackson Hilton (SR), Brandon Valley; Jesus Jones (SR), Rapid City Stevens; Andrew Bunkers (SO), Brandon Valley; Yoseph Mekuria (SR), Sioux Falls Lincoln; Tyree Nave (JR), Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Lincoln Boetel (SR), Harrisburg; Bryce Soli (JR). Harrisburg; Mark Mutschelknaus (SR), Brandon Valley; Micah Swallow (SR), Rapid City Central

To see the selections for all six other classes, visit DRGNews.