2020 Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Selected

The new sculptures set to line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls have been selected for 2020.

KSFY TV is reporting that this year's Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk selection team just finished combing through 142 submissions from 79 different artists. The panel of 8 people selected a group of sculptures from previous artists, as well as some newcomers this time around.

Sculpture Walk director, Jim Clark, told KSFY, "There are" some really good artists from all over the country. We've had, I think, seven countries represented in sculpture walk. We do our best to talk good care of them."

The selection team says they're really excited about the coming year's crop of sculptures. They anticipate 2020 will be another great year for the sculpture walk.

Since the downtown Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk started, they have sold 206 sculptures and had 836 different pieces on display.

The new batch of artwork will be making its way to Phillips Avenue in downtown sometime during the spring of 2020.

Source: KSFY TV