2020 Sanford International Volunteer Registration Now Open

The 2020 Sanford International is scheduled to take place September 7-13 at Minnehaha Country Club. Volunteers are needed to help put the event on.

Volunteer opportunities are now open for the 2020 Sanford International. Multiple types of positions are available from caddies to helping with the television coverage of the event. These positions tend to fill up fast, so don't miss your chance to help out one of the biggest events Sioux Falls has to offer.

Each volunteer must purchase a volunteer package. That package includes the gear to wear to the event (polo shirt from Callaway, full-zip jacket from Greg Norman, hat/visor), breakfast/lunch, access to tournament grounds, access to volunteer appreciation party, and a chance to play the course on volunteer play day.

As of now, the 2020 Sanford International is on as scheduled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are some contingency plans available for volunteers. In the event that the tournament is forced to be canceled, volunteers will have three different options. Volunteers can select to receive a full refund of their volunteer package, roll over the cost to 2021, or donate the money to Sanford International’s charitable beneficiaries.

To see all available volunteer opportunities and to register, click here.