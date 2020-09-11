2020 Sanford International Day One Tee-Times and Pairings

The Sanford International begins today (September 11) at Minnehaha Country Club. Here is when all the golfers will tee off.

81 Golfers will take the course on Friday with the hopes of climbing the leaderboard. Some of the biggest names that have ever played on the PGA Tour are in town including defending Sanford International Champions Steve Stricker (2018) and Rocco Mediate (2019), along with legends like Ernie Els, John Daly, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, and more.

Some of the highlighted groups of the day include David Toms/Scott McCarron/Colin Montgomerie at 12:40 PM, Fred Couples/Kevin Sutherland/Goosen at 1:10 PM, and Stricker/Mediate/Els at 1:20 PM.

Fans are able to attend this year's Sanford International. All information regarding tickets, parking, COVID-19 protocols, and more can be found through the Sanford International website.