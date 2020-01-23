The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan rolled through Sioux Falls on Tuesday night and it was another home run.

Over 700 people rolled through the Elmen Center doors to be a part of the festivities.

Twins fans welcomed Hall of Famer Tony Oliva, current Twin Ehire Adrianza, prospect Brent Rooker, Twins Radio personality Kris Atteberry and of course TC Bear.

Fans were able to ask questions, get autographs and hang out with some pretty cool people within the Twins organization.

Big thanks to Midco, Results Radio and the Minnesota Twins for making it a special night in Sioux Falls.