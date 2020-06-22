2020 Legends for Kids Scholarship Winners Announced

Ten athletes, including six from the Sioux Falls metro area, have been selected as winners of a $5,000 scholarship through Legends for Kids.

Each year, Legends for Kids presents scholarships to high school student-athletes that exemplify leadership and character in athletics, academics, and community involvement. This is the fifth year that the program has honored athletes with a newly combined total of $200,000 in scholarships provided to 40 athletes. These scholarships must be used for post-secondary education.

In order to be nominated for the scholarship, student-athletes must apply earlier in the year and receive recommendations from coaches, teachers, and administrators. The winners are announced and then presented the scholarship at the annual Legends for Kids banquet.

Six student-athletes from the Sioux Falls area were selected for the scholarship this year. This includes three from Roosevelt, and one from Lincoln, O'Gorman, and Brandon Valley. Joining them from outside of the Sioux Falls area is students from Brookings, Chamberlain, Wagner, and Ethan.

2020 Legends for Kids Scholarship Winners:

Ellie Abraham – Brookings (U.S. Naval Academy)

Grace DuVall – Chamberlain (Augustana University)

Rose Eitemiller – Wagner (South Dakota State University)

Hattie Giblin – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (University of South Dakota)

Kaden Hackman – Sioux Falls O'Gorman (Bethel University)

Brady Hawkins – Ethan (South Dakota State University)

Courtney Mongar – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Grand Canyon University)

Macey Nielson – Sioux Falls Roosevelt (Dordt University)

Jacob Randle – Sioux Falls Lincoln (Dakota State University)

Cole Sylliaasen - Brandon Valley (South Dakota State University)

The 2020 Legends for Kids banquet will be held virtually on Thursday, August 6 at 7:00 PM. More information about the scholarships and the virtual banquet can be found through the Legends for Kids website.