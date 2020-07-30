This year the 2020 Legends for Kids Banquet and Auctions have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the events are quickly approaching.

The silent and live auctions along with the banquet, will all stream live on Facebook.com/legendsforkids.

Auction items will go up the Monday before the events and early bids will be accepted.

One twist to this year's festivities is that because it is virtual, anyone and everyone can join in for FREE and they don't need a ticket.

Auction items will include trips to Belize and Mexico, autographed items from some of the biggest names past and present in sports and so many other unique items to Legends.

Additionally, you will hear from some great contributors over the years to Legends from Chad Greenway to Gigi Marvin.

Plus, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former NDSU star Carson Wentz will be joining the fun during the virtual banquet.

The one thing that won't be virtual this year will be the golf events on Friday, August 7.

If you have signed up for the golf events, you should have received your information but if you haven't, make sure and contact Brad Coleman with Legends for Kids.

For more information on this year's Legends for Kids events or for future information, you can visit their site.