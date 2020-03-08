2020 Big 10 Basketball Tournament Schedule Released

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Big 10 regular season is over and the Big 10 Tournament looms this week.

The schedule and seeds have been released for the 2020 Big 10 Tournament in Indianapolis.

Round 1 will begin on Wednesday with two games and four teams playing on day one.

No. 13 seed Northwestern and No. 12 Minnesota play in the first game of the day with No. 11 Indiana playing No. 14 Nebraska in the second game.

Wisconsin is the No. 1 seed, Michigan State No. 2, Maryland No. 3 and Illinois No. 4 and they won't have to play until Friday.


 

