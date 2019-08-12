2019 Susan G. Komen ‘More Than Pink Walk’ Is Sunday, September 29

What used to be an annual run/walk is now a walk and more against breast cancer.

The 2019 Susan G. Komen "More Than Pink Walk" is scheduled for Sunday, (September 29) at Falls Park.

The event formally known as the "Race For the Cure," sees people every year, in cities around the globe, joining forces to focus their fight against breast cancer.

On this special day, individuals, and teams alike conclude their fundraising efforts to fight the disease, while celebrating breast cancer survivorship and honoring those who have lost their fight.

The majority of the money raised for the "More Than Pink Walk" stays right here in the community to help fund local programs offering breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment. While a portion of the funds will be given to the Susan G. Komen® Research and Training Grants program.

KSFY TV is reporting this year's walk day schedule looks like this:

The venue opens with registration starting at 7:00 AM at Falls Park

The Hope Village Photo takes place at 8:45 AM

takes place at Opening ceremonies start at 9:15 AM

And the More Than Pink Walk begins at 9:30 AM

The goal of the Susan G. Komen fundraising efforts is to reduce the number of breast cancer deaths here in the U.S. by 50% by the year 2026. You can join in the fight by registering and get complete walk day information here.

Source: KSFY TV