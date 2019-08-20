2019 South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball Preseason Poll

The first edition of the 2019 South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll has been released with the Washington Warriors ranked as the top team in Class AA.

Volleyball practice has begun and the first games of the season can start as early as August 27. Each week, media members across South Dakota will vote in one comprehensive poll and rank the top-five teams in each class.

The preseason poll has been completed with Washington as the top team in Class AA. O'Gorman received three first-place votes and is ranked third overall. Rapid City Stevens, Watertown, and Mitchell round out the first Class AA poll.

Defending Class A Champions Sioux Falls Christian start the 2019 season as the top-ranked team in Class A. Northwestern is ranked as the top team in Class B, with defending champion Warner right behind them.

Here is the South Dakota Media preseason volleyball poll for the 2019 season. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parenthesis, points, and final 2018 ranking.

CLASS AA

S.F. Washington (6) 55 3 R.C. Stevens (4) 49 1 O'Gorman (3) 44 2 Watertown (1) 37 4 Mitchell 7 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5, Huron 4, Harrisburg 3, S.F. Roosevelt 3, Brookings 2, Aberdeen Central 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (12) 68 1 Miller (1) 50 2 McCook Central-Montrose (1) 34 3 Elk Point-Jefferson 13 NR Parker 10 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: St. Thomas More 6, Winner 6, Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Dakota Valley 4, Wagner 4, Madison 3, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 2, R.C. Christian 2, Tea Area 2, Clark-Willow Lake 1, Mobridge-Pollock 1

CLASS B

Northwestern (6) 62 1 Warner (8) 59 2 Chester Area 35 3 Faulkton Area 20 NR Faith 14 4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Ethan 10, Burke 6, Kimball-White Lake 2, Sully Buttes 1