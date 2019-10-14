2019 South Dakota MAC All-Conference Boys and Girls Soccer Teams Announced
The 2019 South Dakota Metro Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys and Girls Soccer Teams have been announced.
Brandon Valley had a total of ten players selected between both the boys and girls team's to lead the way this season. Roosevelt (9) and Washington (8) were right behind them. The Brandon Valley Girls and Washington Warrior Boys each placed six players on the list this season.
Metro Girls and Boys All-Conference Soccer Teams
Brandon Valley (10)
Brandon Valley Girls:
- Calista Kocmick, Senior, Midfielder
- Abby Bastian, Senior, Goalkeeper
- Bre Langenhorst, Senior, Forward
- Mya Chan, Junior, Defender
- Julia Kreutner, Junior, Forward
- Tyrese Zacher, Freshman, Defender
Brandon Valley Boys:
- Lucas Johnson, Senior, Midfielder
- Jesse Van Hemert, Senior, Defender
- Gavin Rowell, Senior, Defender
- Aidan Mitzel, Junior, Midfielder
O’Gorman (6)
O’Gorman Girls:
- Sierra Barkus, Junior, Midfielder
- Auburn Brenner, Sophomore, Defender
- Katelyn Rush, Senior, Forward
- Brooke Oberbroekling, Junior, Defender
O’Gorman Boys:
- Riley Aarbo, Junior, Midfielder
- Sam Johnson, Senior, Goalkeeper
Lincoln (6)
Lincoln Girls:
- Morgan McDonnel, Senior, Defender
- Morgan Bachelor, Senior, Defender
- Avery Nelson, Sophomore, Defender
- Mariah Siem, Freshman, Midfielder
Lincoln Boys:
- Carson Woods, Junior, Midfielder
- Daniel David, Senior, Forward
- Adam Groth, Senior, Defender
Roosevelt (9)
Roosevelt Girls:
- Halle Miller, Sophomore, Defender
- Macie Haggerty, Junior, Midfielder
- Hattie Giblin, Senior, Midfielder
- Jade Wesley, Senior, Defender
Roosevelt Boys:
- Suad Smajlovic, Senior, Forward
- Dexter Hajek, Senior, Forward
- Titan Martin, Senior, Defender
- Paxon Fleming, Junior, Defender
- Harrison Fischer, Senior, Defender
Washington (8)
Washington Girls:
- Halle Johnson, Junior, Defender
- Kelsey Severson, Sophomore, Defender
Washington Boys:
- Jeremie Benson, Senior, Midfielder
- Kevin Hernandez, Senior, Midfielder
- Darius Cooper, Senior, Forward
- Imani Sungura, Senior, Defender
- Langalanga David, Senior, Goalkeeper
- Max Andersen, Junior, Midfielder
The South Dakota state soccer tournament continues this week with the quarterfinal round on Monday, October 14 and the semifinal round on Thursday, October 17. The state championships will take place on Saturday, October 19.