The 2019 South Dakota Metro Athletic Conference All-Conference Boys and Girls Soccer Teams have been announced.

Brandon Valley had a total of ten players selected between both the boys and girls team's to lead the way this season. Roosevelt (9) and Washington (8) were right behind them. The Brandon Valley Girls and Washington Warrior Boys each placed six players on the list this season.

Metro Girls and Boys All-Conference Soccer Teams

Brandon Valley (10)

Brandon Valley Girls:

Calista Kocmick, Senior, Midfielder

Abby Bastian, Senior, Goalkeeper

Bre Langenhorst, Senior, Forward

Mya Chan, Junior, Defender

Julia Kreutner, Junior, Forward

Tyrese Zacher, Freshman, Defender

Brandon Valley Boys:

Lucas Johnson, Senior, Midfielder

Jesse Van Hemert, Senior, Defender

Gavin Rowell, Senior, Defender

Aidan Mitzel, Junior, Midfielder

O’Gorman (6)

O’Gorman Girls:

Sierra Barkus, Junior, Midfielder

Auburn Brenner, Sophomore, Defender

Katelyn Rush, Senior, Forward

Brooke Oberbroekling, Junior, Defender

O’Gorman Boys:

Riley Aarbo, Junior, Midfielder

Sam Johnson, Senior, Goalkeeper

Lincoln (6)

Lincoln Girls:

Morgan McDonnel, Senior, Defender

Morgan Bachelor, Senior, Defender

Avery Nelson, Sophomore, Defender

Mariah Siem, Freshman, Midfielder

Lincoln Boys:

Carson Woods, Junior, Midfielder

Daniel David, Senior, Forward

Adam Groth, Senior, Defender

Roosevelt (9)

Roosevelt Girls:

Halle Miller, Sophomore, Defender

Macie Haggerty, Junior, Midfielder

Hattie Giblin, Senior, Midfielder

Jade Wesley, Senior, Defender

Roosevelt Boys:

Suad Smajlovic, Senior, Forward

Dexter Hajek, Senior, Forward

Titan Martin, Senior, Defender

Paxon Fleming, Junior, Defender

Harrison Fischer, Senior, Defender

Washington (8)

Washington Girls:

Halle Johnson, Junior, Defender

Kelsey Severson, Sophomore, Defender

Washington Boys:

Jeremie Benson, Senior, Midfielder

Kevin Hernandez, Senior, Midfielder

Darius Cooper, Senior, Forward

Imani Sungura, Senior, Defender

Langalanga David, Senior, Goalkeeper

Max Andersen, Junior, Midfielder

The South Dakota state soccer tournament continues this week with the quarterfinal round on Monday, October 14 and the semifinal round on Thursday, October 17. The state championships will take place on Saturday, October 19.