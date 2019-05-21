2019 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Schedule

The 2019 South Dakota high school track and field championships takes place between Tea, Brandon, and Sioux Falls this weekend.

Hundreds of athletes from around the state will gather in the Sioux Falls metro area for the annual state track and field championships. Competition starts with the prelims on Friday (May 24) at three different venues. Class AA participants will compete at Brandon Valley high school. Tea Area will host Class A, and Howard Wood Field will host Class B.

Following prelim competition on Friday, all three classes will gather at Howard Wood Field on Saturday (May 25) for championship day. Field events on Saturday begin as early as 9:00 AM with track events starting at 9:30 AM. Events will continue throughout the day with the final run scheduled for about 2:35 PM.

Single day tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students. There are no two-day passes available. All tickets can be purchased at the gate of each venue.

The entire order and schedule of events can be found here . A full list of athletes from each class along with heat/lane assignments is available through the South Dakota High School Activities Association .

Good news so far (and not trying to jinx it) but the National Weather Service of Sioux Falls is calling for sunshine and highs around 72 on both Friday and Saturday.