2019 South Dakota High School Soccer State Championship Games Set

Champions will be crowned for South Dakota high school soccer in Class AA and Class A this Saturday in Harrisburg.

All four championship games will be played on Saturday, October 19 at Harrisburg High School. Games begin at 11:00 AM with the girls Class A title game, followed by the boys Class A championship at 1:00 PM. Class AA will also be played back-to-back with the girl's game at 5:00 PM and the boys at 7:00 PM.

Session 1

Class A Girls: Tea Area vs. West Central, 11:00 AM

Class A Boys: SF Christian vs. Tea Area, 1:00 PM

Session 2

Class AA Girls: Yankton vs. Aberdeen Central, 5:00 PM

Class AA Boys: Washington vs. Roosevelt, 7:00 PM.

Tickets are available for the state soccer tournaments at Harrisburg High School the day of the event, and also available for purchase online. All tickets are general admission and session tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for students.