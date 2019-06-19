The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced the 2019 high school football championship schedule.

Brookings and Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium will host the 2019 South Dakota high school football championships on November 14 and 15. The normal three-day schedule has been trimmed to two days due to South Dakota State hosting a home game on Saturday, November 16.

Four games will be played on Thursday, November 14 with the final three on Friday, November 15. All three 9-man classes and 11A will be played on November 14. The 11B, 11AA, and 11AAA championships will take place on November 15.

Thursday, November 14th

9A- 11:00 AM

9AA- 1:45 PM

9B- 4:30 PM

11A- 7:15 PM

Friday, November 15th

11AA- 12:00 PM

11B- 3:30 PM

11AAA- 7:00 PM

11AA and 11AAA traditionally bring the biggest crowds each year and both games will be played on the same day. According to the SDHSAA, the move was made to play both on the Friday due to the SoDak16 for Class AA volleyball being scheduled for the day before. The decision to put 11B between the two games was to help ease congestion, parking, and traffic.

This will be the first time that the state football championships will be held outdoors. The move to Brookings is a one-year deal due to the renovation of the DakotaDome in Vermillion. State football will return to Vermillion in 2020.