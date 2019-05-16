2019 South Dakota High School Baseball Tournament Brackets

The playoffs have arrived for South Dakota high school baseball and multiple Sioux Falls area teams have a chance to play for a title.

Class B started this past Sunday, while postseason play for Class A begins on Saturday (May 18). Both state championship games will take place at Sioux Falls Stadium. Class A's semifinal round and championship game will be played on May 25, while Class B will see the semifinal round and championship game split on May 27-28.

All four of the Sioux Falls schools, along with Brandon Valley and Harrisburg enter the Class A tournament. Brandon Valley holds the top overall seed and will host Region 1. They will play Douglas to start the tournament. Washington and Lincoln will meet in Brandon as part of the same region. O'Gorman will host Region 2 and will have Watertown, Yankton, and Broookings join them. Region 3 sees Harrisburg and Roosevelt traveling out to Pierre to complete that side of the bracket, while Region 4 features a majority of the west river teams plus Mitchell.

The Class B tournament continues this week with a few teams close to the Sioux Falls area still alive. Dell Rapids, Baltic, West Central, and Lennox will play out the rest of Region 3. West Central holds home field throughout the rest of region play. One of those teams will advance to the semifinal round in Sioux Falls.

Updates throughout the tournament can be found through the SDHSBA and on their Twitter account.