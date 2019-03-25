This year's South Dakota Class AA All-State girls basketball team features four Division I and two Division II recruits!

After another fantastic season of high school basketball in South Dakota, the selections have been made for the South Dakota All-State team. This year's AA girls basketball class was filled with great talent spread out across the state. 10 of the 18 Class AA teams are represented with at least one player selected to either the first-team or second-team.

This year's first-team is filled with future college talent and three future teammates. Jeniah Ugofsky (Sr. Harrisburg), Kyah Watson (Jr. RC Stevens), and Morgan Hansen (Jr. Lincoln) all were named to the first-team this season and all have committed to the University of South Dakota following graduation. O'Gorman standout Emma Ronsiek (Jr) joins the list after a great season that saw her jump into the top three in all-time scoring at O'Gorman. Ronsiek has committed to Creighton. Augustana University recruit Michaela Jewett (Sr. Brookings), and the University of Nebraska Kearney recruit Trinity Law (Sr. Brandon Valley) round out the first-team list for 2019.

The second team consists of six players from six different schools. Selections are highlighted from metro-area athletes like Danica Kocer (Brandon Valley), and Emma Osmundson (Lincoln).

2019 South Dakota Class AA Girls All-State Team

First Team

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg

Kyah Watson, RC Stevens

Morgan Hansen, Lincoln

Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman

Second Team

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Havyn Heinz, Huron

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre

Emma Osmundson, Lincoln

Megan Fannin, Watertown

Madison Wuebben, Yankton