2019 South Dakota Class 11AAA Football Playoffs Set
The regular season has concluded with the Roosevelt Rough Riders grabbing the top seed in the 11AAA playoffs.
Roosevelt enters the playoffs as the top overall seed after an 8-1 record. They have the head-to-head tiebreaker over second seed Lincoln. The Patriots also finished the regular season at 8-1 following a 59-50 win over Rapid City Central.
As it has been all season, the race between the 1-5 seeds has been tight. Brandon Valley and O'Gorman secured the other home games for next week. The Lynx defeated Rapid City Stevens 28-7 to claim the third seed. O'Gorman defeated Harrisburg 37-15 and earned the right to host the Tigers again in the quarterfinal round in the fourth/fifth seed matchup.
With both Rapid City Stevens and Washington losing and finishing 3-6, the Raiders hold the tiebreaker for the sixth seed due to a head-to-head victory. Watertown defeated Aberdeen Central in double overtime 44-41 to claim the final spot in the 11AAA playoffs. Aberdeen Central and Rapid City Central were the two teams left out.
Class 11AAA Playoffs
Quarterfinals (Thursday, October 31)
- (8) Watertown @ (1) Roosevelt, 4:00, Howard Wood Field
- (5) Harrisburg @ (4) O'Gorman, TBD, McEnenay Field
- (7) Washington (?) @ (2) Lincoln, 7:30, Howard Wood Field
- (6) Rapid City Stevens @ (3) Brandon Valley, TBD, Brandon Valley High School
Semifinals (Friday, November 8)
- 1/8 winner vs. 4/5 winner
- 2/7 winner vs. 3/6 winner
Championship (Friday, November 15)
- 7:00, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, Brookings
Coverage of the 11AAA playoffs continues on ESPN 99.1 next Thursday night with the doubleheader from Howard Wood Field.