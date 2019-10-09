2019 Sioux Falls Zombie Walk

The Zombies are coming. Back for another walk that is! Zombie Walk 2019 is roaming through town on Saturday, October 26th in Downtown Sioux Falls. Registration for zombies is $3 and takes place from 12:00 pm- 3:00 pm. If you don't have your own zombie makeup then you can get zombiefied for $5 from 12:00 pm- 2:30 pm at the El Riad Shrine. If you are getting zombiefied, be aware that your clothing might get some fake blood and stains on it.

Sioux Falls Zombie Walk

Once you're looking like the living dead, you can now join your walker family in the march at the new and earlier parade time at 3:00 pm. Every year, some zombies in the parade perform their version of a choreographed dance. Or as much as their broken limbs will allow them to. Zombie makeup not up your alley? Come be a spectator and see all the zombies that will be walking in the parade. Join us and be apart of the Largest Halloween parade in South Dakota. Pictured below is this year's parade route:

After the walkers have had their fun, join the after-party at the El Riad Shrine in Downtown Sioux Falls.

Here are some more details and information about this year's Zombie Walk Parade. If you dare.