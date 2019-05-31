2019 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk Fighting to Save Lives

Thirty million Americans have Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and millions of others are at risk but don't know it, because it often has no symptoms until it is advanced. CKD has two main causes, diabetes and high blood pressure. Ironically, two diseases which can go undiagnosed until a person has alarming symptoms.

But there are indicators that you could be at an increased risk.

High blood pressure - Can cause chronic kidney disease and conversely CKD can cause high blood pressure

Diabetes

Family history of chronic kidney disease

If you are age 60 or older

If your BMI (body mass index) is 30 or above

If you are African-American, Hispanic, Asian, a Pacific Islander or American Indian

The National Kidney Foundation/Dakotas is dedicated to the "awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease". To further that mission, the 2019 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk is happening on Saturday, June 8, at Sertoma Park, (just off of 49th & Sertoma).

Our Sioux Falls Kidney Walk is one of 100 going on across the country with participants dedicated to "supporting families, patients and people at risk". The funds raised by the walks fund patient and community services, professional and public health education, and research.

You can be a part of this effort by raising funds and walking, by sponsoring walkers, volunteering, or donating directly. Check-in for the walk begins at 9 AM and the walk starts at 10:15 AM. There will even be a fun After-Walk Party hosted by BB's Pub-n-Grill at 49th & Westport, where BB's will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Sioux Falls Kidney Walk .

For more information see 2019 Sioux Falls Kidney Walk online , on Facebook, The National Kidney Foundation , or call Gene Dickey at 605-360-4939.