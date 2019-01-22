We still don’t know who’s hosting the darn show, but we do know who’s going to be vying for the awards. The 2019 Oscar nominees are here. And it is an interesting batch of movies and performances.

Among the surprises: A bunch of nominations, including Best Director and Best Cinematography for the Polish film Cold War , and no nomination for Best Documentary for the Mr. Rogers film Won’t You Be My Neighbor? , which I would have assumed would be a total lock. Black Panther did well, scoring seven nominations including Best Picture.

Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees. The winners will be announced on Sunday, February 24 at 8PM ET on ABC.

The 2019 Academy Award Nominees

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short

“Black Sheep”

“End Game”

“Lifeboat”

“A Night at the Garden”

“Period. End of Sentence.”

Best Live Action Short

“Detainment”

“Fauve”

“Margureite”

“Mother”

“Skin”

Best Animated Short

“Animal Behavior”

“Bao”

“Late Afternoon”

“One Small Step”

“Weekends”

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story