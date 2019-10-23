2019 NFL Week 8 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

The Minnesota Vikings play on Thursday Night Football and that leaves the Sunday schedule wide open for other games.

With the Vikings playing on Thursday against Washington, and the Packers playing on Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs, CBS and FOX are able to go a little outside the box when it comes to games this week.

CBS holds this week's doubleheader and the games will stay as regional as possible. The early window will see the Denver Broncos take on the Indianapolis Colts. As with most of the country, the 3:25 game will feature the Browns and Patriots.

FOX locally has the two other NFC North teams to pick from and will side with the Chicago Bears. The Chargers/Bears game at noon will be the game shown in Sioux Falls.

The NFL week concludes on Monday Night Football with a barnburner between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers...We're sure there are some other shows on that night too.

2019 NFL Week 8 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, October 24: Washington @ Minnesota, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 27: LA Chargers @ Chicago 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 27: Denver @ Indianapolis, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, October 27: Cleveland @ New England, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, October 27: Green Bay @ Kansas City, 7:20, NBC (On Information 1000 KSOO)

Monday, October 28: Miami @ Pittsburgh 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo: 1

Carolina: 2

Chicago: 6

Cincinnati: 1

Cleveland: 4

Dallas: 5

Denver: 4

Detroit: 3

Green Bay: 7

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 2

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 8

Los Angeles Chargers: 2

Los Angeles Rams: 2

Miami: 1

Minnesota: 8

New England: 6

New Orleans: 4

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 4

Philadelphia: 4

Pittsburgh: 4

San Francisco: 1

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 3