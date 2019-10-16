2019 NFL Week 7 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

If there ever was a week in which every regional NFL fanbase around Sioux Falls could be happy, it would be this one.

The last few weeks have seen some scenarios of choosing between the lead game in a timeslot or a somewhat regional team. We won't run into that during Week 7 of the NFL season this year. Every NFC North team and the two AFC West regional teams will be shown.

Games begin on Thursday with Denver traveling to Kansas City. The AFC West divisional rivalry game will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Sunday's games are really straight forward for this market. The noon window will see the Green Bay Packers on CBS as the host the Oakland Raiders. Minnesota and Detroit will play on FOX at the same time. Sunday's late afternoon game on FOX will feature the Saints and Bears.

Everyone's favorite national team the Dallas Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Week 7 will close on Monday Night Football with the Patriots and the Jets.

2019 NFL Week 7 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, October 17: Kansas City @ Denver, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 20: Minnesota @ Detroit, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 20: Oakland @ Green Bay, 12:00, CBS (ESPN 99.1)

Sunday, October 20: New Orleans @ Chicago, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, October 20: Philadelphia @ Dallas, 7:20, NBC

Monday, October 21: New England @ NY Jets, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo: 1

Carolina: 2

Chicago: 5

Cincinnati: 1

Cleveland: 3

Dallas: 5

Denver: 3

Detroit: 3

Green Bay: 6

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 7

Los Angeles Chargers: 1

Los Angeles Rams: 2

Miami:

Minnesota: 7

New England: 5

New Orleans: 4

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 3

Oakland: 4

Philadelphia: 4

Pittsburgh: 3

San Francisco: 1

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 2