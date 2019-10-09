2019 NFL Week 6 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Need a reason to get up a little earlier on Sunday morning? We are getting an extra game this week with a game being played in London.

Week 6 of the NFL will see seven games broadcasted between the national and regional games. Thursday Night Football kicks off the week with the Giants and Patriots, while Sunday morning will see an NFC South matchup between the Buccaneers and Panthers at 8:30 AM CT.

Sunday's noon regional schedule is very easy to figure out for this area. FOX will feature the Philadelphia Eagles/Minnesota Vikings game, while CBS will show the Houston Texans/Kansas City Chiefs matchup. A decent chunk of the country will see both of those games.

The late afternoon window on Sunday should be an easy call. KELOLAND has it on their website that they have elected to take the Tennessee/Denver game. The506 and other guides still have Sioux Falls listed for Dallas/NY Jets, but more than likely it will be the Broncos shown in the 3:25 spot. Pittsburgh/LA Chargers will end the day on Sunday Night Football.

Detroit and Green Bay will meet on Monday Night Football. We will have the game on ESPN 99.1 as well.

2019 NFL Week 6 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, October 10: NY Giants @ New England, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network

Sunday, October 13: Carolina @ Tampa Bay (London), 8:30 AM, NFL Network

Sunday, October 13: Philadelphia @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, October 13: Houston @ Kansas City, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, October 13: Tennessee @ Denver, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, October 13: Pittsburgh @ LA Chargers, 7:20, NBC

Monday, October 14: Detroit @ Green Bay, 7:15, ESPN (ESPN 99.1)

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo: 1

Carolina: 2

Chicago: 4

Cincinnati: 1

Cleveland: 3

Dallas: 3

Denver: 3

Detroit: 2

Green Bay: 5

Houston: 2

Indianapolis: 1

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 6

Los Angeles Chargers: 1

Los Angeles Rams: 2

Miami:

Minnesota: 6

New England: 4

New Orleans: 3

New York Giants: 3

New York Jets: 1

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 3

Pittsburgh: 3

San Francisco: 1

Seattle: 2

Tampa Bay: 2

Tennessee: 2

Washington: 2