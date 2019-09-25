2019 NFL Week 4 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

The NFC North is 7-0-1 against all other divisions to start the season. This week, the Sioux Falls market will see all four teams.

This will be a fun week watching football for the market. Everything begins on Thursday Night Football with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Green Bay Packers. You can also listen to all Packers games on ESPN 99.1.

The Sunday slate is an interesting one. With no regional ties on CBS during the noon window, we will receive the top-billed game. That game this week is the Patriots/Bills matchup. FOX will show the Chiefs/Lions game at noon.

CBS has this week's doubleheader and the two games available are two that divides South Dakota in half. The Broncos play on CBS in the late window at the same time as the Vikings and Bears. Here in the Sioux Falls market, we will get the Vikings/Bears game at 3:25. Rapid City is currently listed for Vikings/Bears, but the KELOLAND schedule has an election through KCLO for the Jaguars/Broncos game.

2019 NFL Week 4 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, September 26: Philadelphia @ Green Bay, 7:20, FOX/NFL Network (ESPN 99.1)

Sunday, September 29: Kansas City @ Detroit, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, September 29: New England @ Buffalo, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, September 29: Minnesota @ Chicago, 3:25, CBS

Sunday, September 29: Dallas @ New Orleans, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 30: Cincinnati @ Pittsburgh, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore: 1

Buffalo: 1

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 4

Cincinnati: 1

Cleveland: 2

Dallas: 2

Denver: 2

Detroit: 1

Green Bay: 3

Houston: 1

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville: 2

Kansas City: 4

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams: 1

Miami:

Minnesota: 4

New England: 2

New Orleans: 3

New York Giants: 1

New York Jets: 1

Oakland: 3

Philadelphia: 2

Pittsburgh: 2

San Francisco:

Seattle: 1

Tampa Bay: 1

Tennessee: 1

Washington: 1