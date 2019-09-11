2019 NFL Week 2 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

The early Sunday window this week will feature just one football game as the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings continue their rivalry.

The Packers and Vikings will be the only game on during the noon window on Sunday due to CBS/KELO electing to take the Kansas City Chiefs game against Oakland. This week is another FOX doubleheader, meaning that to take the Chiefs game at 3:05 the network cannot show another NFL game at noon. Most of the country is receiving the Chiefs/Raiders game with CBS's top crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.

The late afternoon game on FOX this week will feature the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos. Most of the upper midwest stretching from Utah to Detroit will get the Bears/Broncos game, while the rest of the country will see the Saints/Rams. We will also bring you coverage of the Saints/Rams on ESPN 99.1 this Sunday.

Primetime games this week include the Buccaneers/Panthers on Thursday night, Eagles/Falcons on Sunday night, and Browns/Jets on Monday Night Football.

2019 NFL Week 2 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, September 12: Tampa Bay @ Carolina, 7:20, NFL Network

Sunday, September 15: Minnesota @ Green Bay, 12:00, FOX (ESPN 99.1)

Sunday, September 15: Kansas City @ Oakland, 3:05, CBS

Sunday, September 15: Chicago @ Denver, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, September 15: Philadelphia @ Atlanta, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 16: NY Jets @ Cleveland, 7:15, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 2

Baltimore:

Buffalo:

Carolina: 1

Chicago: 2

Cincinnati:

Cleveland: 1

Dallas: 1

Denver: 2

Detroit:

Green Bay: 2

Houston: 1

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville: 1

Kansas City: 2

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams:

Miami:

Minnesota: 2

New England: 1

New Orleans: 1

New York Giants: 1

New York Jets: 1

Oakland: 2

Philadelphia: 1

Pittsburgh: 1

San Francisco:

Seattle:

Tampa Bay: 1

Tennessee:

Washington