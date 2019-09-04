2019 NFL Week 1 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

Each week we will let you know on the games that will be shown locally in Sioux Falls, along with the number of times each team appears on TV.

The NFL season has arrived and it all kicks off with the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears on Thursday Night! The nationally televised game will be the 199th meeting between the two teams. Green Bay leads the series 97-95-6 all-time.

For those that don't have NFL Sunday Ticket through DirecTV, games are chosen for each market. 99.9% of the time Sioux Falls receives the Minnesota Vikings (one exception in the last decade was back in 2011 when a Packers game was shown instead of the Vikings/Saints). Green Bay, Kansas City, Denver, and Chicago are the other teams that appear the most in this market.

Games on Sunday will hold true to the statement above. The early window (12:00 PM) will feature the Atlanta Falcons/Minnesota Vikings game on FOX. CBS will show the Chiefs/Jaguars at 12:00. The late-afternoon game will be an NFC East clash between the Giants and Cowboys. Most of the country will receive that game at 3:25 PM.

2019 NFL Week 1 Games on TV in Sioux Falls Market

Thursday, September 5: Green Bay @ Chicago, 7:20, NBC (ESPN 99.1)

Sunday, September 8: Atlanta @ Minnesota, 12:00, FOX

Sunday, September 8: Kansas City @ Jacksonville, 12:00, CBS

Sunday, September 8: NY Giants @ Dallas, 3:25, FOX

Sunday, September 8: Pittsburgh @ New England, 7:20, NBC

Monday, September 9: Houston @ New Orleans, 6:10, ESPN

Monday, September 9: Denver @ Oakland, 9:20, ESPN

If you’re ever curious about which games will be shown in the area, there are a couple of places you can find listings. First, my personal favorite, NFL distribution maps are put out by the staff at 506Sports. KTTW (FOX) and KELO-TV (CBS) also both list the scheduled games on their respective web pages. As a reminder, all games are subject to change.

Teams Shown in the Sioux Falls Market (Running List of Number of Times Shown)

Arizona:

Atlanta: 1

Baltimore:

Buffalo:

Carolina:

Chicago: 1

Cincinnati:

Cleveland:

Dallas: 1

Denver: 1

Detroit:

Green Bay: 1

Houston: 1

Indianapolis:

Jacksonville: 1

Kansas City: 1

Los Angeles Chargers:

Los Angeles Rams:

Miami:

Minnesota: 1

New England: 1

New Orleans: 1

New York Giants: 1

New York Jets:

Oakland: 1

Philadelphia: 1

Pittsburgh: 1

San Francisco:

Seattle:

Tampa Bay:

Tennessee:

Washington: