Every team will play its final preseason game on Thursday (August 29) night. While most starters won't touch the field, there are still roster spots on the line.

Week 4 of the NFL Preseason is the last chance for bubble players to make the 53-man roster. Here in the Sioux Falls market, fans will have the chance to see four different games.

Minnesota and Green Bay will be picked up by our local affiliates as normal. NFL Network will also broadcast a doubleheader as part of the final slate of games.

Coverage begins at 6:00 with the Minnesota Vikings in Buffalo on KSFY (ABC). At the same time, NFL Network will broadcast the Steelers/Panthers game. Green Bay hosts Kansas City at 7:00 on KDLT (NBC). The final broadcast of the night will be of the Chargers/49ers at 9:00 on NFL Network.

Minnesota @ Buffalo, 6:00, KSFY/ABC

Pittsburgh @ Carolina, 6:00, NFL Network

Kansas City @ Green Bay, 7:00, KDLT/NBC

LA Chargers @ San Francisco, 9:00, NFL Network.

Each week we will let you know which games will be on local TV each week. We will also keep a running tally of the number of times each team is shown. Last season, every NFL team appeared on TV at least one time in our market.