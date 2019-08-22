Dress rehearsal week for the NFL is here and fans in Sioux Falls will have an opportunity to watch seven different live games.

Thursday night will include two different options at 7:00 PM. The Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins in a nationally televised broadcast on FOX. Green Bay and Oakland have traveled to Canada to play in Winnipeg. The Packers and Raiders can be watched on NBC (KDLT).

CBS will have a national broadcast on Friday night with the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. This will be the first time the Lions are shown live in the Sioux Falls market this preseason.

A full day of games is set for Saturday. Arizona comes to Minnesota for a 12:00 PM kickoff on KSFY (the rest of the country can watch it on NFL Network. We will be blacked out on there). NFL Network will then hold a doubleheader Friday night with the Texans/Cowboys at 6:00 PM followed by the Seahawks and Chargers.

Finally, Sunday Night Football features the Steelers and Titans. The game will be played in the traditional Sunday Night Football slot of 7:00 PM.

Enjoy the games this week!

Thursday, August 22: Jacksonville @ Miami, 7:00, FOX

Thursday, August 22: Green Bay @ Oakland (Winnipeg), 7:00 PM, KDLT/NBC

Friday, August 23: Buffalo @ Detroit, 7:00 PM, KELO/CBS

Saturday, August 24: Arizona @ Minnesota, 12:00 PM, KSFY/ABC

Saturday, August 24: Houston @ Dallas, 6:00 PM, NFL Network

Saturday, August 24: Seattle @ LA Chargers, 9:00 PM, NFL Network

Sunday, August 25: Pittsburgh @ Tennessee, 7:00 PM, KDLT/NBC

Game listings are subject to change. For a full list of affiliates and schedules, check out 506Sports.