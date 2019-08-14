Week 2 of the NFL preseason schedule will give fans the opportunity to get into regular-season shape with nine live games on TV.

This week will see preseason games played between Thursday and Monday with all of the major networks carrying at least one broadcast this weekend. It's time for everyone outside of the teams and players to get ready for football.

Thursday night will see a local broadcast of the Packers/Ravens on NBC (KDLT) at 6:30. ESPN will turn to the Oakland Raiders, fresh off another week of being on HBO's Hard Knocks series, battling the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network will carry one game on Friday night as the Chicago Bears travel to New York to face the Giants. Bears fans in the Sioux Empire will be able to watch the team live for the first time in 2019.

A triple-header of games highlights Saturday's slate on NFL Network. Cleveland/Indianapolis, Kansas City/Pittsburgh, and Dallas/LA Rams will all be broadcasted live.

Two nationally televised games will be played on Sunday as the Saints/Chargers meet on CBS at 3:00 PM, followed by the Vikings/Seahawks on FOX at 7:00 PM. Week 2 comes to a close on Monday Night Football with the 49ers and Broncos.

Thursday, August 15: Green Bay @ Baltimore, 6:30 PM, NBC/KDLT

Thursday, August 15: Oakland @ Arizona, 7:00 PM, ESPN

Friday, August 16: Chicago @ NY Giants, 6:30 PM, NFL Network

Saturday, August 17: Cleveland @ Indianapolis, 3:00 PM, NFL Network

Saturday, August 17: Kansas City @ Pittsburgh, 6:30 PM, NFL Network

Saturday, August 17: Dallas @ LA Rams (Honolulu), 9:00 PM, NFL Network

Sunday, August 18: New Orleans @ LA Chargers, 3:00 PM, CBS

Sunday, August 18: Minnesota @ Seattle, 7:00 PM, FOX

Monday, August 19: San Francisco @ Denver, 7:00 PM, ESPN

Game listings are subject to change. For a full list of affiliates and schedules, check out 506Sports.