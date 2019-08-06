2019 NFL Preseason Week 1 Games Available to Watch in Sioux Falls Market

For those that are itching to see some NFL football, even of the preseason variety, six games will be available to watch in the Sioux Falls market this week.

Week 1 of the preseason has arrived with a strong slate of games that we can all watch. Thursday (August 8) night will feature three games including a local broadcast for the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings open the preseason on Friday night in New Orleans. Plus fans will have the chance to see team's such as the Giants, Cowboys, Cardinals, and 49ers on a national broadcast.

NFL Network will be presenting four live games over the Week 1 weekend. The NFL Network will also replay games all throughout the week.

Locally, KDLT has the rights to the Green Bay Packers preseason games, while KSFY has the contract for the Minnesota Vikings preseason games.

2019 Week 1 Preseason Games on TV

Thursday, August 8: NY Jets @ NY Giants, 6:00, NFL Network

Thursday, August 8: Houston @ Green Bay, 7:00, KDLT (NBC)

Thursday, August 8: LA Chargers @ Arizona, 9:00, NFL Network

Friday, August 9: Tampa Bay @ Pittsburgh, 6:30, NFL Network

Friday, August 9: Minnesota @ New Orleans, 7:00, KSFY (ABC)

Saturday, August 10: Dallas @ San Francisco, 8:00, NFL Network

Game listings are subject to change. For a full list of affiliates and schedules, check out 506Sports.