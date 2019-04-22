2019 NFL Draft Chances for Local South Dakota Prospects

Three local South Dakota prospects could be drafted into the NFL this weekend. Here are the current projections for Trey Pipkins, Jordan Brown, and Taryn Christion.

Trey Pipkins (OL) from the University of Sioux Falls has a good chance be drafted this upcoming week based on need at the offensive line around the league. Pipkins has been given a 5.51 rating by NFL.com which grades him out to be a "potential NFL starter." Chad Reuter's full seven round mock draft projects Pipkins to be drafted in the early 6th round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while others have even predicted that there is a possibility that he goes as early as the 3rd round.

Jordan Brown (DB) of South Dakota State will also have a decent shot to get drafted this weekend. The 6'0 200 defensive back has been given a 5.63 rating by NFL.com as someone who could become a starter in the league. His NFL.com grade is the highest of the three players from this area. NFL analyst Lance Zierlien has him compared to Chris Culliver and projects Brown as a 3rd round pick. NFL Draft scout Matt Miller likes Brown's chances of getting drafted.

Reuter's mock draft, however, has Brown getting selected on the final day of the NFL Draft. Reuter has Brown picked in the 7th round to the Green Bay Packers at pick 226.

A lot of people around here will also be keeping their eyes out for South Dakota State's Taryn Christion (QB). The former Sioux Falls Roosevelt quarterback has been working to get a shot in the NFL throughout the offseason and has a grade of a 4.99 by NFL.com going into the draft. The 4.99 grade equates to "should make an NFL training camp," while a 5.00 grade gives a prospect a 50/50 shot at making a team. Draft Analyst Tony Pauline says that the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins have shown interest, and many teams believe that he could be taken in the 7th round. Reuter's mock draft does not have Christion picked in the seven rounds.

The 2019 NFL Draft takes place April 25-28.