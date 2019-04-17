2019 Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Minnesota Vikings will open the regular season schedule at home for the third straight year, and the team will host Chicago in the season finale for the fourth consecutive time.

Minnesota will open the season at home as they host Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 8th. They will then travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers during Week 2.

This year the NFC North is lined up with the NFC East. The Vikings will host the Eagles (Week 6) and Redskins (Week 8), and travel to the Giants (Week 5) and Cowboys (Week 10).

Minnesota and the rest of the NFC North will also see the AFC West division this season. US Bank Stadium will welcome the Raiders (Week 3) and Broncos (Week 11). Minnesota will travel to Kansas City (Week 9) and LA Chargers (Week 15).

Common opponents this season for the NFC North include hosting a team from the NFC South and traveling to an NFC West opponent. Minnesota's other common opponent game, besides Atlanta, is at Seattle this season. The Vikings will go to Seattle during Week 13.

The Vikings are scheduled to play five primetime games with two games on both Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, and one game on Thursday Night Football.

2019 Minnesota Vikings Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 (Sept 8): vs. Atlanta, 12:00

Week 2 (Sept 15): @ Green Bay, 12:00

Week 3 (Sept 22): vs. Oakland, 12:00

Week 4 (Sept 29): @ Chicago, 3:25

Week 5 (Oct 6): @ New York Giants, 12:00

Week 6 (Oct 13): vs. Philadelphia, 12:00

Week 7 (Oct 20): @ Detroit, 12:00

Week 8 (Oct 24): vs. Washington, 7:20 (Thursday Night Football)

Week 9 (Nov 3): @ Kansas City, 12:00

Week 10 (Nov 10): @ Dallas, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 11 (Nov 17): vs. Denver, 12:00

Week 12 (Nov 24): BYE

Week 13 (Dec 2): @ Seattle, 7:15 (Monday Night Football)

Week 14 (Dec 8): vs. Detroit, 12:00

Week 15 (Dec 15): @ LA Chargers, 7:20 (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16 (Dec 23): vs. Green Bay, 7:15 (Monday Night Football)

Week 17 (Dec 29) vs. Chicago, 12:00