2019 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team Announced

The Metro Athletic Conference has announced its selections for the 2019 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team!

Brandon Valley leads this year's Metro All-Conference Girls Team with a total of three selections on the first team. Danica Kocer, Trinity Law, and Ashley Wells have helped lead the Lynx to a 16-4 regular season record and the fourth seed in the upcoming Class AA Girls Basketball Tournament.

Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Lincoln, and Washington both placed two members on the first team. Roosevelt added one this season, but the Rough Riders did have two honorable mentions that included a standout freshman.

It was a strong year for the Metro Conference in girls basketball as four of the five teams qualified for the state tournament, and they are all seeded sixth or better. The state tournament runs March 14-16 in Rapid City.

2019 Metro All-Conference Girls Basketball Team:

Ashley Wells, Brandon Valley

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Emma Osmundson, Lincoln

Morgan Hansen, Lincoln

Awoti Akoi, O'Gorman

Emma Ronsiek, O'Gorman

Tatum Koima, Roosevelt

Peyton Rymerson, Washington

Sydni Schetnan, Washington

Honorable Mentions

Sydnaya Dunn, Lincoln

Carly Kunkel, O'Gorman

Kaela Martinez, Roosevelt

Macey Neilson, Roosevelt

Samiya Jami, Washington