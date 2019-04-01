2019 Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four Set

Not to be left out of post-season college sports picture the men's college hockey Frozen Four is set to take place in Buffalo, New York beginning Thursday, April 11.

Out of three teams from Minnesota only one remains. Minnesota-Duluth makes a return to the quarterfinals after a 2-1 victory over Bowling Green on Saturday, March 30. Then on Sunday, March 31 the number-2 Bulldogs finished off Quinnipiac 3-1.

Top-seeded Minnesota Duluth clinched its third consecutive NCAA regional title and the Bulldogs (26-11-2) will play in their fifth consecutive regional final. Their opponent comes out of the East, the number-4 seed Providence.

Massachusetts will represent the Northeast to take on Denver who earlier took down American International and Ohio State. St. Cloud State was also in that bracket as the number-1 seed.

Massachusetts is coming off a shutout victory against Notre Dame just after beating Clarkson.