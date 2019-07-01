2019 Folk Off & Rib Challenge

If you had to choose one word to describe the Folk Off & Rib Challenge it would be, ahhhh, okay that's just not fair. When you have delicious ribs, local wine, awesome music wrapped around the outdoor atmosphere of a winery one word just isn't enough.

Now in its seventh year the Folk Off & Rib Challenge at Strawbale Winery on July 27 will feature headliner Red Willow Band.

That's not the only entertainment. The music competition features local and regional acts in genres of Americana, Folk and Roots. Approximately 10 musical groups are set to perform and will compete for a spot as opener at the Sioux River Folk Fest, and the opening act at Levitt at the Falls on August 3.

This is a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network and for the Friends of Traditional Music.

Arrive early to taste and judge the BBQ treats. Free samples from 11:00 AM until supplies run out.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at Strawbale Winery.

No outside food, beverages or pets will be allowed. All will be provided.

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event.