2019 Flooding Leads to City of Sioux Falls to Buyout Homes

One year ago homeowners wouldn't have imagined they'd be abandoning their homes due to high water. Picking up the pieces after tornados. Especially having to completely move.

After severe flooding that devastated the Tomar Park neighborhood in 2019 city officials began a voluntary buyout program for homes. The City of Sioux Falls purchased eight homes. Three of which were donated to the Southeast Development Foundation for relocation. And according to Dakota News Now, the remaining five homes are scheduled for demolition on Friday, February 21.

An environmental abatement will be conducted before demolition occurs and Habitat for Humanity will tour the homes prior to demolition and salvage any usable building materials for resale.

After the demo what will become of the properties? Dakota News Now reports the property will become green space.

