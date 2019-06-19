2019 Downtown Sioux Falls Loft Tour This Weekend

Loft living has been a thing since the 1800s when artists discovered they could live and work very inexpensively in buildings not originally designed for living spaces. Old warehouses and commercial buildings with high ceilings, large windows, big open spaces, and very few neighbors were ideal for creative types.

Today, loft living is a big part of the rebirth of downtown areas in cities across the country, including Sioux Falls. But loft living can now be anything from a converted warehouse to newly constructed buildings of loft-style apartments.

Whether you're planning a move into one of these fabulous new spaces or a renovated historic building, perhaps downsizing, or you're just doing a little dreaming, you'll want to do the Downtown Loft Tour on Saturday, June 22, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

This year it is a self-guided tour featuring 10 locations (occupied and vacant) that aren't usually open to the public, including the new Cascade at Falls Park development. Passes can be purchased the day of the tour from 9 AM to 3 PM at Cascade at Falls Park (701 S. Phillips Avenue) for $5 per person, children 12 and under are free.

After pass purchase, you'll receive your map with all participating properties and a sticker for each one that will allow you to enter them. Parking is free in Downtown Sioux Falls on weekends and the Trolley is running again this summer, so you have even more options for getting around on this tour.

For more information, see Downtown Sioux Falls online, on Facebook, or call 605-338-4009.

Sources: Downtown Sioux Falls, Bob Vila Loft Living, The Cascade at Falls Park