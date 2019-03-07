Eight of the 20 players that have been honored by the Eastern South Dakota Conference for this season have come from either Brandon Valley or Harrisburg.

Both the Lynx and Tigers will send its girl's and boy's basketball teams out to Rapid City for the Class AA state tournament. Prior to making the trip, the ESD has announced its selections for the All-Conference ESD Teams.

All-Conference ESD Boys Basketball Team

Carter Olthoff, Evan Talcott, and Jackson Hilton were selected from Brandon Valley as first-team members of the All ESD Boys team. The three of them have helped lead the Lynx to a 15-5 regular season record and the fourth overall seed at the state tournament.

Nick Hoyt has been a dangerous shooter all season for the Harrisburg Tigers. Hoyt was the lone member of the Tigers to be selected to the All ESD Boys team this season. Harrisburg finished the regular season 11-9 and enter the state tournament as the eighth seed.

Carter Olthoff, Brandon Valley

Evan Talcott, Brandon Valley

Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley

Drew Cole, Brookings

Nick Hoyt, Harrisburg

Kobe Busch, Huron

Teegan Evers, Huron

Grey Zabel, Pierre

Solomon Bach, Watertown

Matthew Mors, Yankton

Rey Ryken, Yankton (Honorable Mention)

ESD Boys Standings

Yankton: 8-0 Harrisburg: 6-2 Watertown: 6-2 Brandon Valley: 5-3 Huron: 5-3 Brookings: 3-5 Aberdeen Central: 1-7 Mitchell: 1-7 Pierre: 1-7

All-Conference ESD Girls Basketball Team

With multiple starters returning, the Brandon Valley Lynx girl's basketball team entered the 2018-19 season with very high expectations. Using the play of Danica Kocer and Trinity Law, the Lynx have lived up to the hype going 16-4 during the regular season and entering the tournament as the fourth overall seed. Both Kocer and Law were named to the All ESD team for this season.

Harrisburg has punched its ticket to the state tournament for the sixth consecutive season after going 16-4 during the regular season. The Tigers are loaded from top to bottom and are a favorite to win the championship this season. It helps when you have two big future college recruits on the roster, as Jeniah Ugofsky (USD) and Aby Phipps (Augustana) have led the way this year. Ugofsky recently passed 1,000 points for her career , while Phipps continues to be a matchup nightmare for teams across the state.

Danica Kocer, Brandon Valley

Trinity Law, Brandon Valley

Michaela Jewett, Brookings

Aby Phipps, Harrisburg

Jeniah Ugofsky, Harrisburg

Havyn Heinz, Huron

Mac Miller, Mitchell

Emily Mikkelsen, Pierre

Megan Fannin, Watertown

Madison Wuebben, Yankton

Johanna Miller, Brookings (Honorable Mention)

ESD Girls Standings:

Brandon Valley: 8-0 Brookings: 6-2 Harrisburg: 6-2 Mitchell: 5-3 Aberdeen Central: 3-5 Yankton: 3-5 Huron: 2-6 Pierre: 2-6 Watertown: 1-7